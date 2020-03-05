Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Downtown Sacramento liquor store employee is in critical condition after confronting a customer who was attempting to steal a beer, police say.
Officers said, a little after 1:30 p.m., they were investigating a robbery at a business along the 900 block of S Street.
Police said an adult male employee confronted the suspect, who pushed the employee down resulting in the worker being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Exact details on the nature of the injuries have not been released.
The suspect took off in a vehicle. No description of the suspect has been released at this point.
S Street between 9th and 10th is closed due to the investigation. People are being urged to avoid the area.