SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Downtown Sacramento liquor store owner is in critical condition after confronting a customer who was attempting to steal a beer, police say.
Officers say the incident happened a little after 1:30 p.m. at the Gold Star Mart on S Street. Police said the owner confronted the suspect in the parking lot and was pushed down before the suspect took off in a vehicle.
An employee gave the owner CPR before he was taken away by paramedics to an area hospital.
“I just hope he pulls through,” employee Randy Fryer said. “It’s not good when you have to do chest compressions and the guy’s eyes are rolling in the back of his head. It’s not good.”
No description of the suspect has been released at this point.
S Street between 9th and 10th was closed due to the investigation.