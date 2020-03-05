ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are seeking information from the public on a former Elk Grove High School coach who was recently arrested and released following accusations of inappropriately touching a minor.
Thomas Rossow, 67, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Feb. 19 on a misdemeanor charge related to inappropriate physical contact with an underage girl, according to a news release sent out by the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said in the news release that Rossow has since been released from custody and they are seeking information on the former coach regarding his time of employment at the school.
Rossow worked at the school for over 30 years and served as the head cross country coach but is no longer employed there, officials said.
Anyone with information relevant to the situation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 916-875-5070.