Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – A motorcyclist was struck and killed by a semi-truck in Modesto late Wednesday afternoon, police say.
The incident happened at the intersection of 6th and H streets.
Modesto police say the semi was headed northbound on 6th Street when it collided with a motorcyclist heading westbound on H Street. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
No one else was hurt in the crash, police say.
The motorcyclist’s identity is not being released at this point.
Investigators are still looking for witnesses of the crash. Anyone who has any relevant information in connection to the incident is asked to contact police at (209) 572-9592.