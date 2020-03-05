



ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Law enforcement descended on a Rocklin street Thursday to enforce a Placer County health officer’s order.

CBS13 has learned that order is on the same street where the 71-year-old Placer County man who died from the novel coronavirus lived. The Placer County Health Department issued a brief statement shortly after the police presence reading: “Law enforcement partners are currently responding to enforce a health officer’s order. We cannot share any additional information to protect patient confidentiality.”

The orders were given under sections of California Health and Safety Code that allows placer health to “enforce regulations requiring strict isolation, or quarantine if the action is necessary for the protection of the public health.”

The timing of this health officer citing isolation and quarantine health codes comes a day after Placer County Public Health announced the death of the 71-year-old man who had been a passenger on the Grand Princess Cruise from San Francisco to Mexico.

“I understand the sensitivity of the situation, but of course more information is always better,” neighbor Justin Rodgers said. “I’m not sure what the next step is…I’m not sure what they’re going to do.”

READ: All 89 UC Davis Med Center Employees On Self-Quarantine Test Negative For Coronavirus

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies and Rocklin police officers, some wearing protective gloves, converged on the residential street as a sheriff helicopter circled overhead, ordering people to get inside. At no point did we see anyone from the Placer County Health Department entering any homes on the street.

People who live here were unclear why law enforcement was on their street. Officers eventually let them come and go from their homes.

“We don’t know anything,” Susan Barkley said. “We’re kind of in the dark. But we know something’s going on.”

The county did not say if law enforcement will be required in the coming days.

As a Rocklin Family mourns their loved one’s death. Law enforcement showing this presence on their block in an effort to contain a contagious disease.