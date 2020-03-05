Comments
TAHOE (CBS13) — Placer County deputies are investigating a series of ski and snowboard thefts from Tahoe-area resorts.
Within the last few weeks, deputies have arrested several suspects they say were involved in schemes to steal and sometimes sell the property online.
Some of the gear has been recovered and returned to their owners. The sheriff’s office is still working to identify some of the victims.
The department is asking any victims of theft ski or snowboard to contact Detective DeuPree at 530-581-6329.