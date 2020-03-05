Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police say a man broke into a home and sexually assaulted a woman on Sunday.
According to police, the sexual assault was reported around 5 p.m. on the 900 block of W. Willow Street. The 31-year-old victim described the suspect as an unkempt, middle-aged man with an average build. He ran from the home after the reported assault.
READ: Arrest Made In Connection To Shooting Death Of Rafael Chavez In Stockton
Stockton police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.