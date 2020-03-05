ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A woman arrested in Roseville is being accused of making arrangements to sell stolen baseball equipment through the mobile app OfferUp, authorities said.
The Roseville Police Department said on Thursday that officers received a call from a local baseball league claiming someone cut the locks to their storage bins and moved the bins to a separate location.
While attempting to move the bins back to their original location, league staff spotted Andrea Barnes, 38, of Sacramento, arriving at the scene with an unknown individual, police said.
Roseville PD said Barnes acted suspiciously and became combative with the staff. Barnes attempted to flee but was stopped and detained by responding Roseville officers.
Officers determined through questioning that Barnes had made arrangements to sell the items on the mobile app OfferUp and was meeting with the buyer to complete the sale.
Roseville police said Barnes faces charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of ID theft information, and possession of drug paraphernalia.