ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities say more than a dozen people have been detained after a search warrant was served at a problem home in Roseville.
The incident happened along the 6000 block of Maple Creek Drive. Roseville police say, with the help of the Sacramento Police Department, officers served a search warrant at a home in the neighborhood early Thursday morning.
Police say the home had been flagged as a nuisance property; about 25 calls for service had centered on the home over the just the past year.
Thursday morning’s search warrant resulted in 15 people being detained. One suspect ran from the house during the search warrant, Roseville police say, prompting a short chase. That person was quickly arrested and found to also be a suspect in a Sacramento investigation.
Investigators are still processing the home and questioning people.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.