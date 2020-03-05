



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities say more than a dozen people have been arrested after a search warrant was served at a problem home in Roseville.

The incident happened along the 6000 block of Maple Creek Drive early Thursday morning. Roseville police say, with the help of the Sacramento Police Department, officers served a search warrant at a home in the neighborhood.

“It’s a very nice neighborhood. It’s very quiet,” Dale Kohen, a neighbor, said.

“We moved into the neighborhood a year ago this December and it’s really a beautiful neighborhood,” a woman who frequently walks the neighborhood said.

Police say the home had been flagged as a nuisance property; about 25 calls for service had centered on the home over the just the past year.

“My neighbor notices a lot of things and he’s been here a lot longer than I have. And he mentioned that this was a drug house down here and to keep our eyes out,” Kohen said.

READ: Authorities Searching For Escaped San Joaquin County Inmates In San Francisco

“There’s a park and there’s kids here and I’m surprised that it went on as long as it did,” a neighbor named Bill said.

Thursday morning’s search warrant resulted in 15 people being detained. One suspect ran from the house during the search warrant, Roseville police say, prompting a short chase. That person was quickly arrested and found to also be a suspect in a Sacramento investigation.

Later, Roseville police announced that a total of 13 people had been arrested: 38-year-old Darlene Duncan, 32-year-old James Dillingham, 26-year-old Alexandria Winter, 22-year-old Marque Gill, 28-year-old Rosella Williams, 23-year-old Nastassje Finister, 34-year-old Desiree Scott, 31-year-old Emily Bolen, 36-year-old Elijah Hatch, 52-year-old Bryan Murphy, 34-year-old Angela Lewis, 30-year-old Roscoe Snead and 59-year-old Jerome Daniels.

The suspect in the Sacramento investigation has been identified as 34-year-old Tavon Geroge. He was wanted for a late February robbery, Sacramento police say.

READ: Woman Attempting To ‘OfferUp’ Stolen Baseball Equipment Arrested In Roseville, Police Say

One other person who was detained has since been released from custody, police say.

Police have not released a list of the charges the people arrested are facing, but the Roseville Police Department said the 13 people in their custody are facing drug charges.

Some neighbors said they relieved that this nuisance home is no more.

“I’m glad that you know that the city and the police department did a really good job of catching all of those people,” Mike Le, a neighbor, said.

“Hopefully it’s the last of them,” Kohen said.