SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are seeking the community’s help in identifying a suspect in a sexual assault that happened Thursday.
Police said officers responded in the afternoon to the 7800 block of Center Parkway following reports of a sexual assault. Investigators learned that a suspect brandished a screwdriver and then sexually assaulted the victim.
The suspect was described as a black male adult in their late teens to early 20s with a tall, thin build, police said.
A spokesperson with the department told CBS13 that the victim and suspect are not known to each other.
No further information has been released.
Anyone witnesses with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.