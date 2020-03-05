SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) — The search is on for two San Joaquin County inmates who escaped custody while at a rehab facility in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, inmates Elijah Ismael Cervantes, 23, and Stevie Lashawn Wilson, 34, were last seen at 600 Embarcadero Street. The escapees were part of a group of five inmates from the San Joaquin County Jail that were taken to San Francisco on a judge-ordered day pass to be interviewed for the Delancey Street rehabilitation program.
Cervantes was last seen at the program facility at 10:45 a.m. and Wilson was last seen at 1:45 p.m. The San Francisco Police Department was notified of the escape.
According to the sheriff’s office, Cervantes was in custody on carjacking, cruelty to a child, battery, and parole violation charges. He allegedly tried to steal a mother’s SUV while her children were in the backstreet in December.
Wilson was in custody on robbery, and firearm charges.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.