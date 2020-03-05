Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating whether remains found in a well are human or from an animal.
Deputies announced on Thursday morning that bones were found in a local well.
Exactly where the well is located has not been revealed.
The sheriff’s office has posted 24-hour surveillance at the site as the investigation gets underway.
No other details about the investigation has been released at this point. The sheriff’s office has planned a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday.