  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:san joaquin county

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating whether remains found in a well are human or from an animal.

Deputies announced on Thursday morning that bones were found in a local well.

Exactly where the well is located has not been revealed.

The sheriff’s office has posted 24-hour surveillance at the site as the investigation gets underway.

No other details about the investigation has been released at this point. The sheriff’s office has planned a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply