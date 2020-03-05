



STOCKTON (CBS13) – Central Valley cities got a poor ranking in a new study that tried to find the best cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations – with Stockton placing near the very bottom.

WalletHub released a new list on Tuesday of the Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations.

The study looked at 17 key metrics to rank cities across the country. Factors taken into account included St. Patrick’s Day traditions, the number of Irish Pubs and restaurants per capita, the average price of beer, the crime rate, DUI-related fatalities per capita and even the forecasted average temperature on the lucky day.

Researchers then looked at 200 cities across the country to see how well they scored against each other.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Chicago, IL (the city that dyes its river green on St. Patrick’s Day) got the highest score. Boston, MA and Philadelphia, PA rounded out the top three.

The only California cities to score in the top 50 were San Francisco in 34th place and San Diego at 47th.

Sacramento doesn’t make the list until 119, while Modesto ranked at a paltry 162.

Stockton came in just six spots above the bottom spot at 194th. Very poor scores in terms of St. Patrick’s Day traditions, costs, safety & accessibility and weather all dinged Stockton’s overall score.

However, two other California cities – Lancaster and Hayward – managed an even lower score than Stockton, coming in at 197 and 198.

Brownsville, TX was the unluckiest city of all, ranking the worst of all.

St. Patrick’s Day is happening on March 17 this year. Don’t forget to wear green.