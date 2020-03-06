SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In a news release announcing the most recent statistics of the novel coronavirus, the California Department of Public Health said there are a total of 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state.
Here are all of the numbers confirmed as of 10 a.m. Friday:
- Positive cases – 69
- Deaths – 1
- Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights – 24
- Cases not related to repatriation flights – 45
- Travel-related – 22
- Person to person – 12
- Community transmission – 9
- Under investigation – 2
- Number of people self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX – 9,900+
- Number of local health jurisdictions involved in self-monitoring – 49
- Labs with test kits – 15
The Department of Public Health urges people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or may have been in contact with a person who is infected with the virus to immediately call their health providers.
“We have been actively and extensively planning with our local public health and health care delivery systems,” the department said in the news release.
The department listed things the state is doing in their response to COVID-19. On Tuesday, the state announced the release of millions of reserve N95 masks to address shortages caused by the virus.
Also, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked the state legislature to make $20 million available to respond to the spread. The money would come from the state’s Disaster Response Emergency Operations Account
On Thursday, Newsom ordered health insurance companies to waive out-of-pocket fees for COVID-19 testing. Now, 24 million more Californians are eligible for free coronavirus testing, the news release said.