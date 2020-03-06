SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that he has spoken with California Gov. Gavin Newsom about the cruise ship being held off the California coast over coronavirus concerns.
“Spoke to Governor @GavinNewsom early this morning about the cruise ship quarantined off the California Coast. CoronaVirus test kits have been delivered, testing is taking place now,” Pres. Trump wrote.
Spoke to Governor @GavinNewsom early this morning about the cruise ship quarantined off the California Coast. CoronaVirus test kits have been delivered, testing is taking place now. pic.twitter.com/Pqda00HVCC
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2020
Earlier Friday morning, Pres. Trump signed a bill providing emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the US. The $8.3 billion emergency supplemental package was passed by overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress earlier in the week.
Pres. Trump’s actions comes as COVID-19 continues to spread across the US.
On Thursday, a California National Guard helicopter crew lowered test kits onto the Grand Princess – which has been barred from docking until some passengers could be evaluated. Princess Cruises have said 45 people were selected for testing.
“The ship will not come on shore until we appropriately assess the passengers,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said previously.
More than 3,500 people are aboard the cruise ship.
Tests results from the Grand Princess passengers are expected later on Friday.