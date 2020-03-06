SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Downtown Sacramento liquor store owner who suffered critical injuries after confronting a customer who is accused of trying to steal a beer has died, the Sacramento Police Department said in a press release on Friday.
The owner of Gold Star Mart on S Street confronted the suspect just before 2 p.m. on Thursday in the store’s parking lot after the individual attempted to an alcoholic beverage, police said. The two were engaged in a physical altercation when the store owner was pushed to the ground and became unresponsive.
The news release says the store owner was pronounced dead late Thursday night. The exact nature of his injuries has not yet been released.
Sacramento police said the suspect in the case has been identified and contacted. Detectives are working with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office to complete a full investigation of the case, the news release said.
The owner’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.
Authorities ask that any witnesses to the incident contact the Sacramento Police Department.