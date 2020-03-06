Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — The Modesto Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two vehicles they said they believe to be involved in a deadly drive-by shooting last year.
Two vehicles — one light-colored SUV resembling a Ford Expedition and one light-colored sedan — were captured in surveillance footage just prior to the drive-by shooting that killed one man and injured two others at Mellis Park on July 23, 2019, police said.
Modesto police said detectives determined that the decedent, Raymond Green, 47, was not the intended target. Detectives said they believe there are multiple suspects and suspect vehicles involved.
Anyone with information the vehicles in question is asked to contact the Modesto Police Department.