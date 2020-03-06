



ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Placer County Public Health is issuing a public health order in the neighborhood where a Rocklin man lived before he died from coronavirus.

The health department won’t release information about the 71-year-old man. Neighbors say they now have more questions about whether they’re at risk.

“What’s happening on our sleepy little street?” Neighbor Debra Lee said.

Neighbors are upset over a late-night scare which brought law enforcement out in full force. But they still don’t know why it happened.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says it was told by the health officer not to release the identity of the man who died. It’s protocol the coroner’s office would be able to release that information.

It’s something we’re told has never happened before.

Click Here For More Of CBS13’s Coverage Of The Coronavirus

Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson says the reason is to protect patient and family privacy. But neighbors say it puts them at risk.

“You’re doing more to protect a deceased person’s privacy than you are to protect the public’s health and safety. I don’t think you’re doing your job ma’am,” a neighbor said.

Dr. Sisson and Health and Human Services says they are not preventing the release by another entity, but they are not providing the information.

CBS13 asked whether the public has the right to know the identity of this individual so they can better assess their risk. Health and Human Services pointed to federal law — the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) protects patient privacy and requires that personal health information be restricted to the medical professionals responsible for the patient’s care. But, that did not answer the question.

The orders were given under sections of California Health and Safety Code that allows placer health to “enforce regulations requiring strict isolation, or quarantine if the action is necessary for the protection of the public health.”