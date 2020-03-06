OAKDALE (CBS13) – Detectives say they have recovered a trove of stolen heavy equipment in Oakdale worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says, on Thursday, detectives got some information about a piece of possibly stolen heavy equipment spotted along the 4600 block of Montgomery Avenue.
Auto theft task force detectives responded and discovered a stash of stolen equipment.
Detectives eventually recovered four skid steers, two excavators, two pickup trucks, two flatbed trailers, a trailer and even a one jet ski.
In total, detectives estimate they recovered about $300,000 worth of stolen equipment.
An illegal short-barreled shotgun was also recovered during a search warrant related to the investigation.
One man, 29-year-old Noel Hernandez, was arrested and is facing charges of possession of stolen property, possession of a prohibited weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.