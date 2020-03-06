PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Health officials are reporting three more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Placer County.
All the cases, including the two others confirmed earlier in the week, were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship.
Of the new cases, Placer County Public Health says two of the people had mild symptoms that have already gone away; the third person is experiencing mild symptoms at the moment.
None of the new cases required hospitalization. All three of the new patients have been isolated at home.
Health officials say the new patients live in the south and mid areas of Placer County. No further information about where the patients live has been disclosed.
Earlier in the week, Placer County announced that an elderly person who had contracted the coronavirus had died. It was the first confirmed death related to the coronavirus in California.