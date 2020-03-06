VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A car slammed into a Vacaville Goodwill store Friday afternoon, hitting several people.
Police say a woman was having car issues when she backed into a vehicle then crashed right into the store. Her Jeep ended up several feet inside.
Firefighters were able to free a woman who was pinned under the wreckage inside.
The assistant manager Anthony Dario described a chaotic scene.
READ: Stockton Police Say Man Lit DVD Player On Fire, Threw It Out Third-Story Window
“This man and his son, his son just jumped out right the way when the car was coming through the building and he was worried, jumped down on the ground to look for his son, cause he thought his son was pinned down,” Dario said.
Nobody was seriously hurt in the incident. Police say drugs or alcohol were not factors in this crash.