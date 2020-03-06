SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man suspected of a DUI is in custody after officers located a loaded gun hidden next to the driver’s seat during a traffic stop, the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said.
The CHP said officers spotted at around 2 a.m. on Friday a vehicle traveling over 90 miles per hour on Highway 99 just south of 12th Avenue. The suspect, while still speeding, used the shoulder of the highway to get around a big rig, the CHP said.
Officers were able to successfully initiate a traffic stop and, when they approached the vehicle, one of the officers saw a firearm partially hidden on the right side of the driver’s seat next to the suspect’s right hand, authorities said.
The CHP said officers were able to securely retrieve the gun and detain the unidentified driver, who appeared to be drunk.
The driver faces charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, DUI, and other gun-related charges, the CHP said.