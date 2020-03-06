



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police canvassed the area in the 7800 block of Center Parkway looking for surveillance video and witnesses after a woman said she was attacked Thursday afternoon.

While detectives work with the victim to come up with a suspect sketch, the only suspect description they have is a black male in his 20’s to 30’s with a thin build.

“That could be anyone. That literally could be anyone,” said neighbor Nicole Wray.

Wray will stop at nothing to protect her daughters, making sure they have pepper spray and know how to defend themselves.

“I will do whatever I have to to protect my kids. I know she can protect herself, she knows she can pick up anything and hurt somebody if she has to, but it’s sad that it has to come to this,” said Wray.

After learning about the recent attack in her neighborhood, she’s more than worried, she’s angry.

READ: Stockton Woman Says Stranger Broke Into Her Home And Raped Her

“I would have knocked that fool out… What are you gonna do? What are you gonna do? Broad daylight, screwdriver, poor woman. I feel bad for her,” said Wray.

“It’s terrifying and the scary thing is that I’m sure it’s happening all the time and it’s not always being talked about,” said her daughter Katelyn.

Sacramento police say it happened Thursday near Center Parkway and Mack Road. It’s a busy area with kids on bikes, people out walking and lots of cars. But that didn’t stop a suspect who police say was armed with a screwdriver from going up to a woman and sexually assaulting her in broad daylight.

“It’s scary. I run. I’m often running up the block, a few miles up the road and everything. So that’s a little disconcerting,” said neighbor Cheryl Latham.

Many neighbors have surveillance cameras and signs warning people they’re being recorded. Police want to talk with anyone who may have surveillance video from Thursday afternoon. They’re looking for any details and witness information so they can get the suspect off the street.

“It’s terrifying to know that it happens around here, around anywhere. It’s scary,” said Nicole Wray.