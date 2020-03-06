DAVIS (CBS13) – A search is on for the suspect who pulled out a gun during an apparent road rage incident at UC Davis Thursday morning.
The incident happened at the intersection of La Rue and Orchard roads around 9 a.m.
UC Davis police say someone honked their horn at a vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light in order to get them to go through faster. This in turn prompted the person in the car in front to poke their head out the window and flip the other driver off.
The driver who was honked at then decided to follow the other driver into the Lot 25 parking lot. The tailing car then passed by – with the driver allegedly pulling out what looked like a black pistol.
Some words were exchanged, then the suspects took off.
UC Davis police are now asking for help in finding the suspects. Two people are believed to have been inside the car where the gun was pulled out.
Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact UC Davis police.