YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – Public health officials say they’ve confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Yolo County.
The person who tested positive is an older woman who had underlying health conditions, according to the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency.
Officials believe the woman acquired the disease through community transmission – meaning the woman contracted COVID-19 without person-to-person contact with a coronavirus patient or person known to have been exposed.
“Given the rapid spread of COVID-19 around the world, I am not surprised that the virus is in our county,” said Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Ron Chapman in a statement.
Exactly where the patient lives in Yolo County has not been disclosed.
Health officials say the woman is hospitalized and improving.
The Yolo County case comes are several other Northern California counties report their own confirmed coronavirus patients.