SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Capitol Beer Fest went on as planned as several major events are being shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.
San Francisco’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and the South By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas were recently canceled as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. continues to rise.
But festivities carried on as planned in Sacramento today as people were out and about at the on Capitol Mall.
“Hands sanitizer stations are around, our brewers are pouring with gloves on,” said Randy Seevers, executive director of Runnin’ For Rhett. “We’re aware of proper pouring techniques so people don’t touch the spigot with their glass.”
All proceeds from the Capitol beer Fest go toward the Runnin’ For Rhett Foundation. Seevers says the event sold out despite the coronavirus concern.