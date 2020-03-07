FOLSOM (CBS13) — A Folsom man is in custody accused of posing online as a 14-year-old boy while attempting to solicit nude photos and video from a 12-year-old girl, authorities said.
The Folsom Police Department said Matthew Goyder, 36, was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on March 5 and faces multiple charges relating to sex offenses with a child.
Folsom police said they were notified by the crimes through law enforcement in Florida, where the young girl resides and the situation was reported by the parents. Police said the child reported she was first contacted by Goyder in November of last year when he posed as a 14-year-old boy.
The young girl further reported that the boy became increasingly hostile over the next month and began demanding illicit photographs and video from her, police said, which led to the girl telling her parents of the situation.
An investigation by Folsom police and the Sacramento Internet Crimes Against Children task force led to authorities contacting Goyder. Police said they served a search warrant at Goyder’s residence and seized several electronic devices before placing him under arrest.
Folsom police said they believe it is highly unlikely there is only one victim in this case and encourage possible other victims or anyone with information on Goyder to contact the department.