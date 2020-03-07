SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Grand Princess cruise ship which recently had 21 people onboard test positive for the coronavirus will arrive at the Port of Oakland on Monday, according to a series of tweets from Princess Cruises.
#GrandPrincess Update: The logistics plan went into further review by the state and federal authorities and the ship will not berth in Oakland on Sunday. It will now be Monday – time to be determined.
— Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) March 8, 2020
The cruise line said they received word from state and local response operations to head to Oakland to begin disembarking guests in need of medical attention.
On Thursday, a military helicopter crew lowered test kits onto the cruise ship off the Bay Area coast by rope and later retrieved them to analyze the results. Of the more than 3,500 people on board the ship, 45 were screened in the first round of testing.
Of those 45, 21 people tested positive for COVID-19, including 19 crew members.
Princess Cruises said the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services told them that those who are California residents will be transported to a federally operated facility within the state for isolation and testing.
The time of arrival has not yet been determined.