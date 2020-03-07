Comments
RIO VISTA (CBS13) — The Rio Vista Police Department said they arrested a man with outstanding warrants who jumped into a river to escape officers and surrendered when he realized the water was freezing.
The department said officers attempted to contact an unidentified suspect in the area of Logan Street and Delta Way regarding outstanding warrants out of Texas.
Rio Vista police said the man attempted to flee and was located in the Sacramento River near the area of Sacramento Street.
Police said the suspect surrendered when he realized the water was too cold to swim in and was booked into the Solano County Jail awaiting a transfer to Texas.