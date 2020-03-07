SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A teenager has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Sacramento, authorities said.
The Sacramento Police Department said on Thursday that officers responded to the 7800 block of Center Parkway following reports of a sexual assault. Detectives said they learned that a suspect brandished a screwdriver and then sexually assaulted the victim.
Police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy on social media early Saturday and said there are no outstanding suspects in the case.
No further information has been released regarding the suspect or case.