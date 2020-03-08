SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After being forced to forfeit their regional semifinal game against Dublin on Saturday, the Sheldon High School boys’ basketball team may get a chance at another championship after a request by the Elk Grove Unified School District, according to the California Interscholastic Federation.
The Sheldon Huskies, of the EGUSD, were forced to remove themselves from the CIF open division tournament after a family in the school district tested positive for the coronavirus.
The CIF said in a press release on Sunday that the EGUSD will be submitting “updated information regarding its school’s ability to continue in the tournament,” to which the CIF said they will assess and make a decision. This information is the test results of COVID-19 on pending cases soon to be reviewed by the Sacramento County Public Health Department.
The district on Saturday announced all classes and student-related activities would be canceled until Mar. 13.
If the Huskies are allowed to reenter the tournament, the semifinal will take place on Tuesday with the winner moving on to play Bishop O’Dowd in the regional finals on Thursday. If the Huskies are not allowed to play, the regional final between Dublin and Bishop O’Dowd will take place on Tuesday.
“The decision to adjust any game will be based on information from our medical expert and consideration of the advisories of the CDC, DPH and local public health agencies,” the CIF said.