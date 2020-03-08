GRANITE BAY (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they are conducting a homicide investigation on Wesbourne Way in Granite Bay.
There’s no danger to the community at this time, however, the area is closed for our investigation. pic.twitter.com/xLmmko1uuJ
— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 8, 2020
Very few details have been released on the investigation. CBS13 contacted the sheriff’s office but a spokesperson said no further information could be made available.
Detectives said there is currently no danger to the community, but the area will remain closed until the scene is cleared.
This is a developing story. CBS13 will update you as new information gets released.