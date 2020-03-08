ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Sierra College in Rocklin has declared a campus state of emergency after two employees may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
The college said in a news release that only registered students, faculty, staff, and affiliates will be allowed on campus beginning Monday.
There are currently no confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the community, the college said and added that they expect the status of the declaration to change.
Sierra College also said that instructors should begin preparing to hold classes online as all lectures, labs, and other activities must transition to online instruction by March 18. The district will determine which labs and activities would be able to continue on on-site.
The news release said all non-essential travel related to instruction (athletics excluded) would be restricted beginning March 11. Sporting events are to be held without fans in attendance.