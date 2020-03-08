SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Department of Public Health issued new statewide guidance intended to help schools determine when they should implement closures due to COVID-19.
The CDPH says schools should begin considering closure if one student, teacher or staff member tests positive for the coronavirus and has exposed others at the school.
The department added that if multiple schools in a district have someone test positive for COVID-19, then discussions would be had for multiple school closures. On Saturday, the Elk Grove Unified School District announced a week-long closure after someone in a district family tested positive for the virus.
Health officials announced Sunday that California now has 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The CDPH encourages schools to continue implementing measures already underway to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The CDPD says schools should:
- Review and update school safety plans
- Send those who present fever and/or respiratory infection symptoms home immediately
- Encourage flu vaccine for those above 6 months of age who have not had it this season
- Encourage those in the district to take everyday preventive actions such as washing hands frequently, staying home when sick and seeking medical care if needed