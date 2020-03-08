Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Stockton Police Department said they are searching for three men in connection with an armed robbery in which one of the victims was assaulted.
Police said three victims — one age 24 and the other two age 63 — were approached by three suspects just after 5 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Lincoln Street.
One of the suspects was armed with again and assaulted one of the victims, police said. The suspect then pointed his weapon at the other two victims and robbed them.
Stockton police said the suspects were described as three black males in their 20s and were seen fleeing in a newer model sedan.
No further information has been released.