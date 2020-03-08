  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMRoseville Auto Mall Sports Sunday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspected drunk driver was arrested after the Stockton Police Department said he ran through a stop sign and hit a patrol car.

A spokesperson with the department said both officers in the patrol car were taken to the hospital with complaints of pain.

The patrol car sustained moderate damage in the collision, which happened in the area of El Dorado and Walnut streets just after 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Stockton police said Jamar Williams, 28, was evaluated and arrested for a DUI.

No further details have been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply