ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An elementary-aged child whose family was quarantined last week has tested positive for the coronavirus, Elk Grove Unified School District officials said.
According to the district, the child’s family had been put on quarantine last week after two family members tested positive for the virus. On Monday, one child also tested positive. The district said the child’s siblings have also been tested and have not tested positive at this time.
The quarantined family has four children who are enrolled at two schools in the Elk Grove Unified School District. The district shut down and moved up their spring break effective immediately until March 13 after learning a family member connected to a member of the district was tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Christopher Hoffman said 67 schools will be closed for one week.
District officials were set to hold a press conference Monday afternoon but canceled the availability.
There are currently 133 positive cases of COVID-19 in California, not including the Grand Princess cruise ship passengers. More than 10,300 people are self-monitoring for the virus.
