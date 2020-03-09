SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Residents at a north Sacramento mobile home park say they are being forced to leave the premises immediately so the owners can renovate.
The approximately 40 residents at the All-star Trailer Park in north Sacramento are now living on a countdown. Neighbors tell CBS13 the trailer park owners informed them last week that the park is closing and everyone must vacate by April 1.
Residents would receive $1,000 for their troubles. Many are trying to figure out where to find an affordable place to live how to move their homes, some of which are not on wheels.
“And then after April 1, they give you a little time in May and then after they give you an eviction,” said park resident John Debuk.
“I’m going homeless; I was homeless once before,I know how to do it, I just don’t know what to do with the dogs,” said resident Larry Lane Robinson.
We reached out to the owners and manager of the mobile home park but did not receive a response.