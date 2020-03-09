



SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Nearly 1,000 Californians who were on the Grand Princess cruise to Hawaii are now off to military quarantines. While drastic measures are in place to keep them out of the general population, many are wondering about the thousands of passengers who were also exposed during a cruise to Mexico on the same ship last month.

They were never quarantined and have been living and working out in the general population. At least a dozen of those passengers have now tested positive for COVID-19, including a man from Placer county who has since died.

CBS13 has now confirmed that at least two of those Mexico passengers are faculty at Sierra College, which prompted the school to declare a state of emergency and close campus until further notice.

At least 2,500 passengers were potentially exposed to Coronavirus on that Grand Princess cruise from San Francisco to Mexico. They got off the ship on Feb 21. The Hawaii passengers boarded the next day.

The Mexico passengers were not quarantined and, according to health officials, were mostly unaware they had even been exposed until last Wednesday, following the Placer County death.

Health officials say they’ve now begun outreach to those passengers, asking them to self-quarantine and get tested if they have symptoms. Many have reported symptoms.

However, the California Department of Public Health refused to reveal which counties the passengers are living in despite the fact that they may have been unknowingly exposing others to the virus for weeks.

READ: Student From Elk Grove Unified Tests Positive For Coronavirus

According to Governor Gavin Newsom, about half of the passengers on the Mexico cruise live in California. Of those tested, 12 tested positive, with six cases in Placer County alone. That includes the 71-year-old Rocklin man who died last week.

READ ALSO: Local Passenger Sounds Off On Cruise Ship Connected To California Coronavirus Death

CBS13 reached out to several local counties and confirmed at least 219 passengers from the Mexico cruise live in Sacramento County, 15 Passengers in Yolo County and 67 Passengers in Placer County. Though placer county says they are unclear if that number includes people from both cruises, or only the Mexico cruise.

It is also unclear of all the Mexico passengers have been contacted. At least one Sacramento man told the LA Times that he wasn’t notified because the County Health Department told him that he wasn’t on their list.