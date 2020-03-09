



SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Sacramento County is moving away from 14-day quarantines for people who have been in contact with someone with the novel coronavirus, officials announced Monday.

In a press release, County officials said in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, “it is no longer necessary for someone who has been in contact with someone with COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days.” This new rule applies to the general public, including health care workers and first responders, but if a person develops respiratory symptoms they are asked to stay home.

Vulnerable populations, including elderly people and people with chronic health conditions, are encouraged to stay home and stay away from crowded social gatherings to protect themselves.

There are currently 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sacramento County, including an elementary-aged student in Elk Grove who was diagnosed on Monday. On Saturday, the Elk Grove Unified School District canceled all classes through March 13 after a family tested positive for the virus.

Officials say people who are sick — regardless if they have a cold, the flu, or COVID-19 — should stay home and manage their symptoms with over-the-counter drugs if they can. If a sick person’s symptoms worsen, they are encouraged to call their healthcare provider or urgent care before going into a facility so the facilities can prepare.

The county said people should only call 911 or go to an emergency room if they believe they are extremely sick or their life is in imminent danger. “Other emergencies are still occurring, and emergency resources must be available to address all of them, not just COVID-19,” Sacramento County officials said in a press release.

Health officials still say facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 and by health workers and people taking care of someone in close settings.

In regard to schools, the county said districts that have COVID-19 exposure or a case should be in close contact with the local health and education departments. Workplaces are encouraged to use telecommuting and teleconferencing as much as possible.