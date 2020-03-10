LATHROP (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding the group of people accused of attacking and robbing a man, leaving him hospitalized.
The incident happened back on Feb. 27. California Highway Patrol says an unconscious man was found on Interstate 5 in Lathrop.
Officers soon learned that the man had been attacked in an apparent road rage incident. Three people from one car and a fourth person in another car confronted the man and knocked him unconscious. The suspects then stole the man’s wallet and car keys.
Investigators say the man’s bank cards were used by the suspects later that same day.
One of the suspects, 27-year-old Roxanne Garcia-Getz, was arrested over the weekend. However, the three other suspects – 24-year-old Taiwaun Batistie, 19-year-old Kevin Edward Yates and 19-year-old Rodolfo “Brittany” Arriola – are still wanted. All are believed to be from the Sacramento area, investigators say.
Garcia-Getz is being held on $400,000 bail at San Joaquin County Jail.
The victim, identified as a 60-year-old Stockton resident, remains hospitalized with serious head injuries.
Anyone who sees the other suspects or knows where they might be is asked to contact CHP at (209) 948-3790.