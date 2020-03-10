Filed Under:lathrop news, road rage, san joaquin county

LATHROP (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding the group of people accused of attacking and robbing a man, leaving him hospitalized.

The incident happened back on Feb. 27. California Highway Patrol says an unconscious man was found on Interstate 5 in Lathrop.

Officers soon learned that the man had been attacked in an apparent road rage incident. Three people from one car and a fourth person in another car confronted the man and knocked him unconscious. The suspects then stole the man’s wallet and car keys.

The three suspects still sought by authorities. (Credit: CHP Stockton)

Investigators say the man’s bank cards were used by the suspects later that same day.

One of the suspects, 27-year-old Roxanne Garcia-Getz, was arrested over the weekend. However, the three other suspects – 24-year-old Taiwaun Batistie, 19-year-old Kevin Edward Yates and 19-year-old Rodolfo “Brittany” Arriola – are still wanted. All are believed to be from the Sacramento area, investigators say.

Garcia-Getz is being held on $400,000 bail at San Joaquin County Jail.

The victim, identified as a 60-year-old Stockton resident, remains hospitalized with serious head injuries.

Anyone who sees the other suspects or knows where they might be is asked to contact CHP at (209) 948-3790.

Comments

Leave a Reply