Filed Under:Coronavirus, Oakland


OAKLAND (CBS13) – Pearl Jam has postponed the first leg of their North American tour over coronavirus concerns.

The group announced its decision to reschedule its shows on Monday. Dates from March 18 concert in Toronto, Canada to the April 18 and 19 shows at Oakland Arena have been postponed.

In a statement, Pearl Jam said it was “with deep frustration and regret” they made the decision.

“We’ve worked hard with all our management and business associates to find other solutions or options but the levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level,” the band wrote in a statement on their website.

The group also took aim at federal officials’ handling of the virus’ spread.

“Having no examples of our national health department’s ability to get ahead of this, we have no reason to believe that it will be under control in the coming weeks ahead,” the band wrote.

Tickets will be honored when new dates are announced, the group said on Twitter.

Among the other events nationwide that have been canceled or postponed are the Women of the World Festival in Baltimore, SXSW in Austin, Texas, and Google’s I/O conference at its Silicon Valley headquarters.

