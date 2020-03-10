VERNALIS (CBS13) – A man has died after a motorhome fire in rural Tracy, authorities say.
The incident happened late Monday night at the Orchard RV Park along E. State Route 132.
Firefighters from the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority responded and found that a man had been pulled out of a window of the motorhome that had caught fire. First aid was immediately started by medics, but the 56-year-old man was later pronounced dead.
A dog that was also in the motorhome also died in the fire, firefighters said.
The fire was put out within 10 minutes, but the motorhome suffered significant damage inside.
Investigators believe the fire was accidental, but they’re still looking into how it started.
Authorities have not released the name of the man who died.