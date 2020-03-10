SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — An assisted living facility resident in their 90s has died from complications of the coronavirus, Sacramento County health officials confirmed.
Officials say the resident had an underlying health condition. This is the first coronavirus-related death in Sacramento County and the third death related to the disease in California. Last week, a 71-year-old Placer County man who was on the Grand Princess Cruise died from the virus.
It appears the individual who died on Tuesday was a resident at Elk Grove assisted living facility, Carlton Senior Living. Sacramento County Department of Health Services Director Dr. Peter Beilenson expressed the seriousness of having a confirmed case at a nursing home facility.
