  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, sacramento county


SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — An assisted living facility resident in their 90s has died from complications of the coronavirus, Sacramento County health officials confirmed.

Officials say the resident had an underlying health condition. This is the first coronavirus-related death in Sacramento County and the third death related to the disease in California. Last week, a 71-year-old Placer County man who was on the Grand Princess Cruise died from the virus.

It appears the individual who died on Tuesday was a resident at Elk Grove assisted living facility, Carlton Senior Living. Sacramento County Department of Health Services Director Dr. Peter Beilenson expressed the seriousness of having a confirmed case at a nursing home facility.

READ ALSO: Multiple Counties Join Sacramento In Implementing Mitigation Strategy To Fight Coronavirus

“When a nursing home facility has an outbreak, regardless if it is flu, norovirus or COVID-19, Sacramento County Public Health immediately begins the investigation process to follow the communicable disease exposure of others, and will monitor or isolate those individuals until they are no longer contagious,” said Dr. Beilenson in a press release.
The facility will likely follow a flu outbreak plan including limiting visitor access, freezing new admissions to the facility, and closing common areas in addition to stepping-up cleaning measures.

This is a developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply