SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials confirmed Tuesday.
The resident was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship that went returned to San Francisco on Feb. 21. At least a dozen of those passengers have now tested positive for COVID-19, including a man from Placer County who has since died.
Health officials say the San Joaquin County individual who tested positive became symptomatic and was hospitalized several days ago.
CBS13 reached out to several local counties and confirmed at least 219 passengers from the Mexico cruise live in Sacramento County, 15 Passengers in Yolo County and 67 Passengers in Placer County. Though Placer County says they are unclear if that number includes people from both cruises or only the Mexico cruise.
The same cruise ship this individual was on took off on another journey after 2,500 guests got off in San Francisco last month. It was headed to Hawaii but was quarantined off the coast of California after 21 crew members and passengers began showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Officials are currently in the process of disembarking that ship in Oakland. Healthy passengers from California are being taken to Travis Air Force Base and passengers from other states are being taken to other military bases. International passengers were repatriated to their country.