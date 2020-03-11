SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — State health officials announced that all gatherings of 250 people or more should be canceled or postponed.
The announcement came late Wednesday night from the Governor’s Press Office. In a press release, health experts said gatherings should be postponed or canceled until at least the end of March.
According to the release, “non-essential gatherings must be limited to no more than 250 people, while smaller events can proceed only if the organizers can implement social distancing of 6 feet per person.”
Additionally, state health officials said gatherings of people who are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should be limited to no more than 10 people.
The state defines a “gathering” as any event that brings people together in a single room or space at the same time, including an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, cafeteria, or any other indoor or outdoor space.
A complete policy can be found here.
This shift in policy comes hours after the NBA suspended the season indefinitely and the NCAA announced their tournament games will be played without fans.