SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The daughter of one fo the Golden State Killer’s victims is in Sacramento this week and she’s on a mission to convince people investigators have the right man.
Jennifer Carole gave a free lecture Wednesday night at the Colonial Heights Library. She is the daughter of Lyman Smith, who was killed along with this wife Charlene in Ventura County in March 1980. Their suspected killer is Joseph DeAngelo, the suspected East Area Rapist and Golden State Killer.
Just last week court documents showed DeAngelo’s attorneys are asking for a plea deal to avoid a death penalty trial.
“It’s not the time to be talking about a plea. The plea will come later. After we have the prelim. We need the preliminary hearing so that every community, Northern and Southern California, have the satisfaction that we do actually have the right man,” Carole said.
Carole is holding another free lecture Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Antelope Library.