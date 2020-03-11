Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Detectives in Elk Grove are working to identify a man who allegedly stabbed a person during a fight last month.
Police say the fight happened at Calvine Road and Elk Grove Florin Road on Feb. 27. During the fight in the street, police say the suspect stabbed the victim.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by a family member.
Investigators say the suspect took off on a motorcycle after the incident. He’s described as a Caucasian male, wearing a black helmet, black vest, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department.