ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A 90-year-old living at an assisted living facility in Elk Grove has become the third coronavirus patient to die in California – and the first in Sacramento County.
Officials say the resident at Carlton Senior Living had an underlying health condition and was treated at a local hospital. That person then passed away Tuesday evening, facility officials say.
The facility is now working with the public health department on isolating residents.
Group activities at the facility are being canceled and visitors are being restricted. Meals are also being delivered to residents to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The death comes as local health departments are now shifting their approach to fighting coronavirus to protect senior citizens.
The strategy now hinges on whether a person is showing symptoms, moving the focus from “contact tracing” – or identifying everyone a known coronavirus infected person had contact with – to protecting the community.
Health leaders say this will free up public health resources to protect the sick and the elderly.